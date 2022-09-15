Home News Mayor Ciriani on Pordenonelegge: “Enough banality, I would like a festival with authors who know how to kidnap minds”
Mayor Ciriani on Pordenonelegge: "Enough banality, I would like a festival with authors who know how to kidnap minds"

Mayor Ciriani on Pordenonelegge: “Enough banality, I would like a festival with authors who know how to kidnap minds”

The mayor of Pordenone, Allessandro Ciriani, has entrusted his thoughts on the inauguration day of Pordenonelegge to Facebook.

After thanks to the organizers, the lunge. A precise criticism of the choices of the organizers themselves who led to Pordenone – for the mayor – authors capable of “giving emotions”. And the accusation does not concern only the current edition, but also the previous ones.

Here is what Mayor Ciriani wrote:

”Pordenonelegge is a magnificent offer of ideas, hints, literary caresses. My sincere thanks go to all the organizers for having been able to develop a prodigious, complex, precious, articulated machine.

We, as a Municipality, will continue to give our support, with enthusiasm and conviction. The only drawback, from my very questionable point of view, are the choices of the authors for the openings in recent years. Let’s put it this way: let’s call someone who knows how to make hearts vibrate, kidnap minds, intrigue the indifferent, not shadows that arouse yawns and make you sink into the armchair.

Tonight I witnessed a trivial, modest and poor sample of clichés of the politically correct. I left before the end: if something is bad I don’t have to put up with it. Really uninteresting.

Tell me things that I don’t like but tell me to stun me for their depth, let me froth from the nervous for the skill with which you shake my dark certainties.

Tonight I go out more convinced of my ideas than I was before entering the room. Pnlegge is a marvel, however her guests do not always honor the stage from which she starts. My opinion, I repeat.

