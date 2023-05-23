Mayor committed to political clans

In the race for mayor of Valledupar, some say that what is needed is an experienced mayor, who is already well off playing mayor because the recent ones we have had have been a disaster. And yes, we have gone like dogs at mass but it has not been because of the youth of the leaders, but because they have come to govern committed to the political class.

In the case of the political revelation of his time ‘Tuto’ Uhía, his problem was not that he was young, his problem was having sold his soul to the devil to win the Mayor’s Office. That is to say, he arrived committed to the political clans of Valledupar.

He associated with the inconsequential seeker of juicy contracts, ‘Ava’ Carvajal, with the Gnecco clan of whom he was his secretary of government, with the representative ‘Chichí’ Quintero, with the pawn ‘Franco’ Ovalle and even with Mello Castro himself. .

Also with his political godfather, the one who always lands on his feet, Ape Cuello, the shadow mayor during that period. With those jewels behind, what did they want? Not a single guava juice came from there.

‘Tuto’ distributed the hiring and the bureaucracy of the mayor’s office to its promoters. Ape Cuello handled various secretariats and park contracts, the Traffic Department gave it to ‘Chichí’, ‘Ava’s’ brother was given the contract for school transportation, among others. The lack of transparency and corruption was the banner of that administration.

In the case of Mello Castro, his problem has not been that he is young or that he has not even managed his family’s great fortune. The problem is that he won with his appearance of tacky marketing, playing dominoes on street corners and giving bottomless speeches without solutions, without knowing the city, without having anything in his head. A mediocre and complete champón that Valledupar already knew for his somber passage through the Council and the Assembly. In addition, he also had the backing of ‘Chichí’ and José Alfredo Gnecco, investigated for bribery.

A part of the Vallenato electorate likes that candidate ‘Mello’, today the “Tik Tok” candidate, who is a light guy, who is loved but who has nothing in the background.

That candidate makes a fool of himself in the campaign. But when it comes time to govern, to make decisions, to handle daily crises, she has no idea what to do. And that has been Valledupar’s problem.

There has not been a mayor with a vision of the city, with leadership, independence, without a straw tail, who surrounds himself with good people, capable of making the public policies that the city needs: security, productivity and education. There is no well-remembered former mayor with a long-term political project. Everyone comes out burned and troubled.

The candidate Ernesto Orozco, who claims to have experience, is the file of the representative Ape Cuello who looted Valledupar, also entangled in the OCAD Paz silver scandal. Is experience of any use when you know that you owe your mayor’s office to whoever put the structure on you? Why are they going to rescue Valledupar? To give it back to Ape? Thanks, we’ll pass. Not even distancing himself from his godfather, he will be able to remove that ghost.

So the issue is not youth or experience. There are young people doing old politics and there are old people doing different politics. There are the former mayors Ciro Pupo, ‘Ava’ Carvajal and Luis Fabián Fernández, old men who did not serve the city.

For his part, the candidate Jaime González, meets the characteristics of the ‘Mello’ candidate: pretty face, charisma, political mafias behind, ticket and speech that he is going to move the city forward. Cart.

Several questions for that candidate: is he from Cambio Radical, from the Democratic Center or Liberal as he now appears to be? Why, when he was head of debate for Ernesto Orozco last season, did he not think Ape Cuello was bad? Is it true that you are the candidate for Cielo Gnecco, José Jorge and his cousin Sergio Araujo? Is it true that you are also the candidate of your cousin Mello Castro González? Why do you receive the support of the disastrous ex-manager of Emdupar, Lucho Calderón? Will Valledupar have to choose between those two options? I refuse to believe it. Twitter: @IvanLozanoba