Mayor delivered projects that benefit 2,000 Samarians

This is the execution of phase five of the city project that, through the Government Secretariat, the Mayor’s Office is currently executing in 38 neighborhoods of the capital of Magdalena.

In an act of delivery to the communities benefited by part of Mayor Virna Johnsonhe ‘Minor Works’ program is ratified as the strengthening strategy and conceptualized leadership and executed by the district administration to give you a solution to certain problems in the neighborhoods.

“We started the delivery of the 38 projects that we carry out hand in hand with the community. The Community Action Boards applied for the projects and executed them with the resources we gave them, fulfilling the commitment to reactivate employment in the sector and work together. This is the result of continuity, since the period of Carlos Caicedo and Rafael Martínez, this program has been carried out between the urban and rural areas, which we continue in 2020, we continue with 52 projects for 2021, and 23 more in the 2022, strengthening the work and trust with the communities”, indicated the district president.

On this occasion, the beneficiaries were around 2000 people residing in the southern part of the city which includes the neighborhoods Bello Sol, Altos de Los Lirios and El Socorro in Gaira.

With this delivery, the mayoress completes the first day of inauguration of works contemplated in the project for 38 neighborhoods of the city during the year 2023.

It is worth specifying that it is a budget assigned for each project of up to 45 million pesos and that, to a greater extent, correspond to the adaptation of sports venues, adaptation of communal halls and the construction of footprint plaque.

Three works for the Samaria

Regarding the delivery of three works contemplated in the ‘Minor Works’ program, these obey the adequacy of the communal hall in the Bello Sol neighborhood; paving of 91 linear meters of footprint plate on the main road of the Altos de Los Lirios neighborhood and the installation of 274 linear meters of new sewerage network in the El Socorro de Gaira neighborhood.

