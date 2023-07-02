Mayor delivers new biomedical equipment to equip health centers and posts

The health services to the Samaria community, in its rural and urban areas, have had a great improvement since the District recovered the administration of the ESE Alejandro Próspero Reverend.

In her purpose of offering good quality health services to the samariums, Mayor Virna Johnson provided medical equipment and diagnostic support, to improve emergency care and outpatient consultation in the District’s health centers and posts, for the benefit of of the 254,654 affiliates that the public hospital network attends through the ESE Alejandro Próspero Reverend.

“We bought 28 biomedical equipment through the ESE District for the benefit of all the samariums that are treated in the centers and health posts. Among these equipment, the following stand out: 4 radiovisiographs, 8 vital sign monitors, 3 fetal monitors, 2 portable ultrasound machines, among other essential equipment,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.

This endowment is part of the health services improvement plan that the Government of Change has been developing, so that the Ministry of Health and Social Protection allocate resources for the acquisition of these elements, which will be installed in 10 ESE district headquarters.

The district president also highlighted that the pregnant population will now have ultrasound services in their health centers in Bastidas and La Paz, facilitating access to specialized services.

The endowment consists of:

4 radiovisiographs, which will allow the digitalization of periapical X-ray images in the health centers of Guachaca, Minca, La Paz and Bastidas.

8 vital signs monitors, which come to replace obsolete monitors with which they had been working in the emergency services and hospitalization in the health centers of Guachaca, Minca and La Castellana.

4 electrocardiographs, in order to guarantee the electrocardiogram taking service in the centers of Guachaca, Minca, Taganga and Gaira.

2 ultrasound machines, which will be enabled in the health centers of Bastidas and La Paz, in order to strengthen the perinatal maternal route of the surrounding population.

3 fetal monitors, which replace obsolete equipment in the delivery rooms of the La Castellana, La Paz and IPC La Candelaria headquarters.

A colposcope, which enters to strengthen the gynecological sampling area for colposcopy at the Los Almendros health center.

A chemistry analyzer, a hematology analyzer, reverse osmosis equipment and a pH meter, which will be installed in the laboratory of the La Castellana clinic, lowering its operating costs, since the equipment with which it had been managed to the important service were outsourced.

Mayor Virna Johnson affirmed that she will soon deliver two other pieces of equipment, a panoramic dental X-ray, with which dental imaging is enabled and opens the possibility to ESE Alejandro Prospero Reverend of performing maxillofacial surgery at the Bastidas health center; and a microbiology analyzer that will be installed in the laboratory of the La Castellana clinic.

Similarly, at the Los Almendros health center, the colposcopies are opened to evaluate patients with abnormal results in their cytology.

The community, for its part, valued the receipt of this provision of medical equipment. “This has been a blessing from God, thanks to Mayor Virna Johnson for her commitment, after a time of pandemic and intervention, a hostile and incoherent intervention, we have a renewed ESE, with new people and a mayor who has impregnated us with That change, as she says, Change is Unstoppable,” said René Henríquez Valderrama, a resident of the Pescaíto sector.

