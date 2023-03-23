As a reprehensible act y miserable rated the Alcaldesa Virna Johnsonthe caused burning of the wooden house located in the Sports Center, which served as a shelter for abandoned animals in the sector of calle 22 with carrera 19.

The president of the Samarios approached the scene to inform the animal associations and neighbors of the sector the actions that were taken from the District to address this unfortunate case, in addition to demanding that the authorities expedite the relevant investigations.

“This is a miserable, barbaric act, one does not understand how a person can have such a bad heart to kill defenseless animals. Last night, unfortunately, they burned a little house where the kittens were asleep, of which we have information that 14 could be rescued alive and 4 more unfortunately died, as indicated by the Fire Department, “said the mayor.

This is how the place where the wooden house was located, which housed the kittens, was left.

The 14 rescued animals were transferred to the veterinary clinic vetplusas far as the mayor Virna Johnson went to verify his state of health and ratified his commitment to cover the medical expenses that are required for his recovery.

The maximum district authority offers a reward up to $15 million for those who provide information leading to the identification and capture of those responsible for this heinous act.

“We are asking the authorities to review the security cameras in the sector, to find information that allows us to establish who did it. In addition, we demand that the Gelma group of the prosecution to assume the investigation immediately,” said the district president.

Finally, the mayor Virna Johnson invited Samaria to contribute their grain of sand for animal welfare, uniting and adopting the kittens that are recovering at the veterinary clinic so that they have a new home with better conditions.