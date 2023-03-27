In the mayoral election in Frankfurt, another SPD candidate prevailed after his predecessor Peter Feldmann (SPD). Mike Josef received a good 52% – 98% of all votes were counted – while Uwe Becker from the CDU received 48% of the votes.

SPD stays ahead in Frankfurt

“Frankfurt am Main will once again have an SPD mayor. According to the count of 98 percent of all polling stations, the Social Democrat candidate, Mike Josef, received around 52 percent of the votes on Sunday, while his opponent Uwe Becker (CDU) got around 48 percent.

In the first round, Becker surprisingly got the most votes. In the run-off, however, Josef probably received the support of voters for the Greens candidate, who finished third in the first round, although the Greens are currently the strongest force in Frankfurt’s Römer. The new election of the Lord Mayor of Frankfurt became necessary after his predecessor Peter Feldmann (SPD) was voted out of office in November after a series of scandals by referendum. His own party had also opposed him.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Frankfurt / Main, via dts news agency