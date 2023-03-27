Home News Mayor election in Frankfurt: New SPD mayor
News

Mayor election in Frankfurt: New SPD mayor

by admin
Mayor election in Frankfurt: New SPD mayor

In the mayoral election in Frankfurt, another SPD candidate prevailed after his predecessor Peter Feldmann (SPD). Mike Josef received a good 52% – 98% of all votes were counted – while Uwe Becker from the CDU received 48% of the votes.

SPD stays ahead in Frankfurt

“Frankfurt am Main will once again have an SPD mayor. According to the count of 98 percent of all polling stations, the Social Democrat candidate, Mike Josef, received around 52 percent of the votes on Sunday, while his opponent Uwe Becker (CDU) got around 48 percent.

In the first round, Becker surprisingly got the most votes. In the run-off, however, Josef probably received the support of voters for the Greens candidate, who finished third in the first round, although the Greens are currently the strongest force in Frankfurt’s Römer. The new election of the Lord Mayor of Frankfurt became necessary after his predecessor Peter Feldmann (SPD) was voted out of office in November after a series of scandals by referendum. His own party had also opposed him.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: Frankfurt / Main, via dts news agency

See also  [CDTV]Xi'an implemented "7-day temporary control measures", college students fled overnight-China Digital Times

You may also like

Vienna is a role model – switching to...

63 illegal cattle caught in Kırklareli – Current...

The harsh criticism of Claudia López and Roy...

After the porn allegation about the David statue:...

Turkish Aeronautical Association University recruits faculty members

Novalito Park, Orange Development Area in Valledupar

Promote the normalization of student safety education

CAF Cup: ASKO of Togo loses 3 points...

With a complaint they seek to dismantle antennas...

Fast Track for Vorasidenib | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy