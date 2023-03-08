Home News Mayor election Mannheim: Applications can be submitted from March 18 – Mannheim
Mannheim. The job advertisement for the mayor election in Mannheim will be released on Friday, March 17th. As the city of Mannheim reports, applications can be submitted in writing to the city on March 18 at midnight at the earliest – to the office of the chairman of the municipal election committee in E5.

Order of entry matters

The city points out that applications received beforehand may not be considered. The application deadline is May 22 at 6 p.m. The required attachments can be submitted later within the submission period. Applications can also be withdrawn within this period.

If you have any questions about the election of the new Lord Mayor, the City of Mannheim’s election office is available by phone on 0621/293-9566 or by email to [email protected]

The following people want to become mayor so far

The incumbent Lord Mayor Peter Kurz (SPD) will not stand for re-election after 16 years in office. The following people want to apply for his successor:

The election will take place on June 18th. Eligible to vote is anyone who, on the day of the election, has German citizenship or that of an EU member state, has reached the age of 16, has lived in Mannheim for at least three months, is not disqualified from voting, is entered in the voters’ register or has a polling card.

