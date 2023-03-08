Mannheim. The job advertisement for the mayor election in Mannheim will be released on Friday, March 17th. As the city of Mannheim reports, applications can be submitted in writing to the city on March 18 at midnight at the earliest – to the office of the chairman of the municipal election committee in E5.

Order of entry matters

The city points out that applications received beforehand may not be considered. The application deadline is May 22 at 6 p.m. The required attachments can be submitted later within the submission period. Applications can also be withdrawn within this period.

The order in which applications are received determines the order on the ballot paper. In the case of simultaneous receipt, the lot determines. All applications received by March 20th before 7.30 a.m. in the mailbox of E 5 (other mailboxes of the city administration are not permitted) are considered to have been received at the same time. Applications that arrive in the mailbox after the end of the working day and before 7:30 a.m. the next working day are also considered to have been received at the same time.

If you have any questions about the election of the new Lord Mayor, the City of Mannheim’s election office is available by phone on 0621/293-9566 or by email to [email protected]

The following people want to become mayor so far

The incumbent Lord Mayor Peter Kurz (SPD) will not stand for re-election after 16 years in office. The following people want to apply for his successor:

The election will take place on June 18th. Eligible to vote is anyone who, on the day of the election, has German citizenship or that of an EU member state, has reached the age of 16, has lived in Mannheim for at least three months, is not disqualified from voting, is entered in the voters’ register or has a polling card.