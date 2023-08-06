mayor for murder of Pedro Reyes

On Saturday night, the Mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castromourned the death of Pedro Reyes, tourism advisor of Monterrey who was visiting Valledupar to run a marathon. Criminals murdered the athlete in the Historic Center of the city after opposing being robbed.

“With deep pain we regret and reject the death of Pedro Reyes Arzuaga, coordinator of tourism in Montería and who today as a tourist, would participate in the Half marathon. The authorities captured a suspect and the investigation of the case continues”, assured the mayor.

Authorities captured a suspect and the investigation into the case is ongoing. — Mello Castro (@MelloCastroG) August 6, 2023

But the mayor also took the opportunity to send a ‘dart’ to the national government. “We have insisted so much on the national government that it define a forceful route against crime. I recognize our responsibilitiesbut urgently Ministry of Defence answer the call and put into operation the metropolitan police still waiting for a quick decision”.

The same Saturday night, the National Police reported the capture of a suspect in the murder of official Pedro Reyes. “Mr. Pedro Julio Reyes was a victim of theft, because by resisting the offender caused his death. Immediately the gang reacts and manages to find the whereabouts of a suspicious person who apparently would have participated in this criminal act.“said Colonel Eduardo Chamorro Pinzon.