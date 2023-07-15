Mayor Gustavo Acevedo inaugurates field of the “Fiestas Julias 2023” Fair in Santa Ana

Mayor Gustavo Acevedo held the inauguration ceremony in the Campo de la Fiestas Julias 2023 Fair. The inauguration included the participation of the “Sonora Dinamita” orchestra, the Cocolito Circus Show and “free wheels”.

The Campo de la Feria in Santa Ana is located this year on ByPass street, Km 67 1/2 of the highway that leads from Santa Ana to Metapán.

the municipal mayor’s office adapted the land for the comfort of visitors and to enjoy the mechanical games. The mayor, Gustavo Acevedo, invited national and foreign tourists to the safest Julia Festival in the history of Santa Ana.

The Julian Festivities will take place from July 14 to 26 in honor of Señora Santa Ana, patron saint of that departmental capital.

The traditional Mail Parade is scheduled for this Saturday, July 15, starting at 3:00 pm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

