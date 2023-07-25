Mayor Huang Fang Urges Faster Progress and Improved Management for Road Market Relocation

Mayor Huang Fang Calls for Improved Road Market Relocation Work

Luohe – In an unannounced visit to the road market relocation work, Mayor Huang Fang emphasized the need to improve the plan, speed up progress, standardize management order, and improve the image of the city. Deputy Mayor Zhou Jian also participated in the visit.

During his surprise visit on July 24, Mayor Huang Peng visited various districts, including Yancheng District, Yuanhui District, and Zhaoling District, to supervise the relocation of road markets. Mayor Huang enquired about the status of planning and the timeline for meeting relocation conditions. He visited seven road markets that require relocation, including the Gouzhang Farmer’s Market and the Liaohe Road Farmer’s Market, as well as proposed new sites.

Mayor Huang Fang emphasized that the relocation of road markets is crucial in transforming the city into a more civilized one. It is also a livelihood project that directly affects the well-being of the masses. He urged officials to overcome difficulties, shoulder responsibilities, expedite the process, and ensure that the relocation and construction tasks are completed according to the set time schedule. The ultimate goal is to return the roads to the people. The mayor also emphasized the importance of reasonable planning and scientific layout. He suggested exploring methods such as involving platform companies and seeking strategic partners with operational capabilities to create new farmers’ markets that are fully functional, provide convenient services, and uphold standardized management.

Furthermore, Mayor Huang stressed the need for extensive publicity and guidance to gain public support. He emphasized the significance of effective supervision in rewarding good performance and punishing negligence in a timely manner, ensuring that all tasks are fully implemented.

The visit highlights the mayor’s commitment to improving the city’s road market relocation efforts and creating a more organized and visually appealing cityscape.

