Mayor Huang Peng’s Surprise Visit to Supervise Pollution Prevention and Control Reveals Key Issues

Title: Mayor Huang Peng Makes Unannounced Visit to Supervise Pollution Prevention and Control Work

Subtitle: Mayor urges strict compliance with environmental regulations to ensure ecological safety

Date: July 19, 2023

Source: Luohe Daily

Mayor Huang Peng of [City Name] conducted an unannounced visit on July 18 to oversee the progress of pollution prevention and control measures in various districts. During the visit, Mayor Huang identified several issues pertaining to sewage treatment capacity, illegal environmental practices, and construction site management. The mayor emphasized the importance of adhering to environmental regulations and maintaining the safety of the city’s ecological environment.

The visit began with Mayor Huang inspecting the Songjiang Sewage Treatment Plant located in Yancheng District. He reviewed the influent and effluent water quality and quantity, as well as the treatment process. Mayor Huang stressed the significance of sewage treatment capacity, highlighting its impact on people’s well-being and the city’s long-term development. He urged a comprehensive plan to address shortcomings in sewage treatment capacity and strengthen environmental monitoring to ensure standards are met.

Mayor Huang also addressed an automobile maintenance center located in Yitong Automobile Technology Industrial Park, which was subsequently closed down by the environmental protection department due to violations such as unused paint spraying rooms and open-air storage of waste engine oil. He emphasized the need for the responsible parties to rectify the situation by implementing necessary management measures and called for stricter law enforcement and inspections to deter environmental violations.

During his visit to construction sites in Xicheng and Yuanhui Districts, Mayor Huang identified issues concerning site management and wastewater discharge. He urged construction units to strictly adhere to requirements such as the “six percent” rule (referring to dust suppression measures) and the “two full coverage” requirement (referring to full coverage of environmental protection measures). The mayor called on relevant departments to perform their territorial management and industry supervision responsibilities diligently.

Mayor Huang also inspected the progress of black and odorous water body treatment projects, including the renovation of Yancheng sewage sluice on National Highway 107 and the comprehensive improvement of Tahe River. He emphasized the need for swift implementation of comprehensive treatment projects to enhance flood control, drainage, and water self-purification capabilities.

Mayor Huang Peng acknowledged the challenging pollution prevention and control scenario, urging continuous pressure transmission and heightened attention towards implementing regulations. He emphasized the importance of counties, districts, departments, and enterprises fulfilling their responsibilities earnestly. Mayor Huang stressed the need for ongoing supervision, investigation, and strict enforcement of pollution control measures to safeguard the ecological environment.

The current visit and its findings indicate the city’s commitment to ensuring a clean and sustainable environment. As Mayor Huang’s unannounced inspection concludes, it is evident that concerted efforts and strict compliance with regulations are necessary to maintain the safety of the ecological environment in [City Name].

Edited by: liangy

(Note: This article has been edited for clarity and conciseness)

Scan the QR code to view the article on your mobile phone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

