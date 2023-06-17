Mayor inspects the work of the November 11 ring road

The works advance in a 67% of execution in the paving. The work will be delivered in September for the enjoyment of the inhabitants of more than 10 neighboring neighborhoods.

In the Once de Noviembre neighborhood, more than 7,000 people will benefit from the construction of the ring road that includes the roads between Carrera 70 from Calle 30 to Calle 35 to Calle 76 and Carrera 76 from Calle 30 to Calle 35.

The mayor Virna Johnson visited the works that are being carried out in this important sector of the city, in order to supervise the advances that already have 67% execution.

In dialogue with EL INFORMADOR, the District Mayor commented “This is a work that is being carried out with the construction of rigid concrete pavement, replacement of pipes for the sanitary sewer system and aqueduct, which will put an end to flooding in the winter season, optimizing the supply of drinking water, which It will improve the living conditions of the inhabitants of the sector.” Virna Johnson stated.

The president of the Samarios also assured that according to the established schedule, this work, contemplated in the Santa Marta Corazón del Cambio Development Plan, will be delivered in September.

The ring road already has 2,420 m2 of pavement, 1,264 linear meters of sanitary sewerage pipes, 197 manholes and 46 manholes, which optimize service in this sector. Likewise, 1,260 linear meters of aqueduct have been installed.

The works are carried out through the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company of Santa Marta, EDUS, and will benefit the communities of the neighborhoods of November 11, October 20, María Cecilia, Yucal, Nueva Colombia and Monterrey, among others. .

“The benefits that we are receiving with this great work are very important, this road was impassable. For us the work that is being carried out is very important because vehicles now have access, and we know that the public transport service will also improve”, expressed Amalia Beleño, president of the Community Action Board of the 11 de Noviembre neighborhood.

Finally, 7,420 m2 of roads will be built, 2,400 m2 of public space and 5,051 meters of aqueduct and sanitary sewer pipe will be replaced.

