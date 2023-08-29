Mayor Jane Castor warns Tampa residents of expected storm surge from Hurricane Idalia

Mayor Jane Castor Warns Tampa Residents of Expected Storm Surge

TAMPA, FL – Mayor Jane Castor has issued a warning to the residents of the City of Tampa, urging them to exercise caution throughout the day on Wednesday. In an unprecedented move, Mayor Castor has alerted the public to expect a tidal wave on Wednesday, despite Tampa not typically experiencing such occurrences.

“We should see the tide coming in, and so we don’t want anyone to wake up, see blue skies, and think we’re done with an Idalia. That is not the case,” Mayor Castor emphasized during a press conference held on Tuesday. She also highlighted that the storm surge would likely be the most critical element on Wednesday.

Although the recent cone of predictability has shifted in Tampa’s favor, Mayor Castor cautioned against blindly relying on it. She cited previous hurricanes such as Charlie and Ian, which proved that history does not always repeat itself in terms of storm patterns.

With evacuation orders already in place for Tampa’s Zone A, Mayor Castor strongly encouraged everyone in those areas to leave promptly. “So please understand that Mother Nature always wins. So if you have a chance to evacuate, and you can, you should. Please, please,” she pleaded.

Mayor Castor clarified that residents do not necessarily need to leave the state. Instead, they can travel 10 to 20 miles inland and seek shelter in higher areas, staying away from low-lying regions.

Idalia is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane, potentially a Category 3 or stronger, leading to a considerable storm surge in the Tampa Bay area.

Located in Hillsborough County, the city of Tampa has declared a local state of emergency to effectively respond to the possible impacts brought by Hurricane Idalia.

Storm surge, defined as a rise in water level caused by a storm’s strong winds pushing water ashore, has been a significant concern. According to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller, “The wind literally collects the water from the ocean and pushes it onto the land.” Furthermore, storm surges account for nearly half of all hurricane-related deaths, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Additionally, storm surges can worsen the issue of flooding as water accumulates along the coast, causing rivers and streams to become clogged upstream and leading to a rise in water levels.

In conclusion, Mayor Jane Castor’s warning to the citizens of Tampa serves as a crucial reminder to take the storm surge seriously and prioritize safety. With the potential threat posed by Hurricane Idalia, residents are advised to act responsibly and follow evacuation orders in order to protect themselves and their families. Stay informed and stay safe.

Reported by Steve Almasy and Dakin Andone for CNN.

