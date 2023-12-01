Mayor Javier Pincay confirms forensic center and new cemetery in Portoviejo

He mayor of Portoviejo, Javier Pincay Salvatierraconfirmed that financing is already available to build a forensic center and a new cemetery.

The two works will be in the same area, in the via Portoviejo-Mantasaid Javier Pincayin an interview on the program “Loose Language with Valdiviezo“, In the channel Manavision.

“The resources are already there. These works are insured,” she commented.

Furthermore, he announced that They will buy five collection cars for the city’s sanitation system.

For now they are renting three cars, to overcome the problems that had arisen in garbage collection.

He mayor of Portoviejo, Javier Pincayhighlighted that since 2014 Portoviejo sowed Now, she said, the city will continue to grow under his administration.

“It will be imitated, equaled and surpassed what has been done since 2014,” he stressed.

He confirmed that the central government has not transferred to Municipality of Portoviejo nor paid the aliquots that correspond to the city, for three months.

“The suppliers understand us, we don’t want to stop; That generates conflicts, but there is also the management to reach agreements,” highlighted the mayor.

On international management before multilateral organizationsconfirmed credits for 100 million dollars.

“They have achieved 100 million dollars that become progress for Portoviejo“Pincay said.

“We have been lucky in the multilaterals, we have generated trust by showing that we are doing things well, for example the CAF approved 50 million dollars because we are institutionally solvent,” he explained.

He announced that meetings have already been held with the Ministry of Finance for the sovereign guarantee required for that credit.

In the interview with Edwin Valdiviezo He said that as a prevention against the arrival of El Niño phenomenon A budget reform was made to have 1.5 million dollars to address the emergency.

It’s been bought machinery for 1.8 million dollars and more than 25 shelters qualified by Risk Management have been identified, he assured.

The mayor thanks a Homero Castaniermanager of the BDE, who has provided help for the projects that were planned.

Likewise, he announced that he has requested a meeting with the Ministry of Public Works for the pending works that the Government with Portoviejo.

Regarding the municipal building, he said that he has made three proposals to finish the municipal building.

About the request resignation of all municipal directors, said that they are looking to improve. The good ones will stay, according to the indicators she warned.

Regarding his safety, since he suffered an attack during the campaign, Javier Pincay He indicated that he is not confident.

