“Santos left Bogotá with the co-financing of the Regiotram de Occidente and the first line. President Duque left the co-financing of the entrances and exits of Bogotá and the co-financing of the second line of the Metro. We hope that Petro will leave Bogotá with the co-financing of the Regiotram del Norte, three cables and the third line of the Metro”. This was stated by Mayor Claudia López during her visit to the Patio Taller on the first line of the Metro and on the second day of the celebration of sustainable mobility.

The president again referred to the president and the need to help financially with mobility projects in the country’s capital. Likewise, she again rectified her position on the proposal to carry out an underground section of the first line of the Metro.

“The worst Metro line is the one you don’t have, the one that follows on papers and drawings. . . . The position is to finish the work we are doing that causes any delays and cost overruns,” Lopez specified.

It should be remembered that Both the Bogotá Mayor’s Office and the national government held two roundtables, one technical and the other legal, to evaluate the proposal to build an underground section of the Metro from Carrera 50 with Avenida Primero de Mayo to Calle 72 (the one Petro prefers) or carry out the underground section from Calle 72 to Calle 10, as proposed by the Chinese consortium.

Projects

Within the mobility projects, the mayoress said that “our second major project is the Regional tram de Occidente, which will have 39.6 kilometers, 17 stations and will start operating in 2027 with an investment of 3.6 billion pesos. This project is from the heart of the Government of Cundinamarca. At one point we stopped the project that was in the study and design stage for a year, but now we know that it will be completely integrated into Calle 13”.

This Western Railway Corridor is a 100% electric system made up of 18 trains and a 39.6 km network that will connect Bogotá with Facatativá and vice versa, in just 60 minutes, it will cross the municipalities of Funza, Mosquera and Madrid; It will have 17 stations, nine of which are within Bogotá. It will have a capacity of 12,600 passengers per hour/direction. It is estimated that about 40 million people will mobilize each year and it is estimated that the works will end in 2027.

Regarding the project of the third line of the subway, the president maintained that “the Third Line of the Metro will start in Soacha, it will go through Bosa and when it reaches Villa del Río it will take the railway network from the south to the center and that section must be elevated because it will meet the Regiotram de Occidente, in heritage area. This is the route approved by pre-feasibility”.

López recalled that since this edge of the city is the most densely inhabited, it will be in this area where the first and third lines of the Bogotá Metro pass.

This trunk will benefit the community of Soacha that travels through Bogotá, and the inhabitants of Bosa, Kennedy, Puente Aranda and Los Mártires. The project ends its pre-feasibility stage in March of this year, it will transport more than 44,044 passengers per hour/way, benefiting more than 3,500,000 people.

This line It will have an extension of 24.25 kilometers, with a distribution of 21 stations along its corridor, which will be connected to the Regiotram del West. Before the end of the government of Claudia López, it is planned to leave this project in the feasibility stage.

The wire

On the other hand, López explained that the potosi cable It is another of the large mobility projects, which will benefit more than 7,100 inhabitants of the town of Ciudad Bolívar; it will also implement 11,700 m2 of public space.

“We hope that the Potosí Aerial Cable will be the second aerial cable in Bogotá. It will also be built in Ciudad Bolívar, it will have three stations, it will leave Sierra Morena to the Portal del Sur of Transmilenio; The future third line of the Metro will remain in that same area. Together with the two cables from the center, we hope to leave it co-financed with President Petro”, explained the mayoress.