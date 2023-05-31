TUNGURAHUA

Through a meeting established between the mayoress of Ambato and her work team in this new administration, Diana Caiza assured that the construction of the intercultural market in the Pilahuín sector was finished.

Municipal authorities talk about the completion of the intercultural market in Pilahuín – Ambato.

With the presence of the work team of the new administration of Ambato and the parish authorities of Pilahuín, a meeting was held to discuss issues of great importance, such as the completion of the Intercultural Market project. “We thank the municipality of Ambato for the support they give us to continue the work, it is not fair that a dream that the town of Pilahuín had vanishes due to the irresponsibility of the contractor,” said César Medina, president of the Parish GAD.

According to the statements obtained by the mayoress, Diana Caiza announced that, from the municipality, she is committed to continue with the projects that benefit the people of Ambateño, and will demand responsibility, seriousness and faithful fulfillment of the works from the contractors.

In addition, he said that with this new administration there will be no lack of seriousness on the part of the construction companies, on the contrary, he called attention to the officials of the institution, stressing that there must be daily territorial visits in the works to verify the work and the responsibility of the contractors, “here the mayoress does not lose, the officials do not lose, the citizenship loses,” Caiza concluded.

The entrance Mayor of Ambato will complete the construction of the Intercultural Market It was first published in Diario Los Andes.