Mayor of Brake receives death threats – police investigate | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 05/05/2023 12:56 p.m

The mayor of Brake (Wesermarsch district) claims to have received death threats. On the advice of the police, who are investigating the case, Michael Kurz (SPD) is no longer at home at night.

The mayor told the NDR in Lower Saxony. Among other things, he was threatened that an “amok commando would shoot him through the window”. Kurz receives six such threats a day. The stranger commented on both the mayor’s own posts on social networks and those in the local newspaper.

Unknown may be using fake profile

Kurz assumes that the author is using a fake profile. Most recently, the user wanted to virtually register an event with the title “Kill the Mayor” with the city’s marketing department. He takes the matter seriously, but doesn’t want to be intimidated, said Kurz. He showed a clear edge when it came to refugee policy and Corona. Otherwise he didn’t step on anyone’s toes. On the advice of the police, Kurz says he is temporarily no longer at home at night.

Police Wesermarsch have started investigations

You have to take something like this seriously, said a spokesman for the Wesermarsch police. The police have started the investigation. The Association of Towns and Municipalities said that people’s inhibitions had decreased significantly since social media existed. That was only in January Mayor from Sande in the district of Friesland have been similarly threatened.

The public prosecutor sees no need. According to Stephan Eiklenborg, the author of the letter owes the municipality money. (01/18/2023)

