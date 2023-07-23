Mayor of Bucaramanga was outraged with Petro for leaving the bumangueses planted

The rudeness of President Gustavo Petro with the citizenship of Bucaramanga has generated the fury of the local president, Juan Carlos Cárdenas Rey.

For Friday, July 21, Petro had two events scheduled in the city, but he did not appear at any of them, which provoked the outrage of the mayor.

The first event that Petro had to attend was the launch of the new model of the citizen-oriented Police service in Bucaramanga.

However, the president never arrived, and it was reported that he would attend another meeting in the afternoon. But, finally, after 3:00 in the afternoon, it was confirmed that the president would not arrive in the city either.

More than 2,500 people gathered at the Bicentennial Coliseum for a day of ‘Listen Government’, but Petro’s absence has left citizens upset at the lack of seriousness of the “government of change”. Viewers were disappointed and described the situation as disrespectful towards them.

“I don’t see it as possible to build national agreements if trust is not present. It is that destroying it in a second is very easy, building or rebuilding it takes a long time and I believe that there is indignation here. The truth is that first without clarity being able to understand any eventuality; but if it can be clearly said what is happening (…) it seems to me that it is valid. But for me it is that: the president is destroying the trust of Colombians by leaps and bounds,” said the mayor of Bucaramanga to Semana Magazine.

María Trigil, leader of a recyclers association in Piedecuesta, Santander, expressed her dissatisfaction to Semana Magazine, stating that they had prepared logistics to express their difficulties, but the authorities did not show up.

He also attacked the mayor of Bucaramanga and the governor of Santander, reminding them that they were elected by the people and that the absence of Petro and his entourage is a lack of consideration.

Faced with this situation, the Casa de Nariño reported that the president canceled the entire work schedule scheduled for that Friday afternoon, including a high-level government meeting with the bench of his political party, the Historical Pact. It was explained that Petro was focused on attending from Bogotá to the tragedy that occurred in Quetame, where a sudden flood left 22 people dead.

What is known about the Quetame tragedy for which the president left the events in Bucaramanga

On July 21, around 7:06 pm, the governor of Cundinamarca, Nicolás García, confirmed that there are already 26 fatalities left by the avalanche in Quetame. He also announced that the search for the people who are still missing has ended, for now, and will resume on July 22.

“The search for the missing persons ends for today. Today we have found five more bodies, for a total of 26. We have the task, tomorrow (July 22), of being able to find the three people who are still missing.”

Captain Álvaro Farfán also said that the nearly 400 people who attend to the emergency will continue to search for the three people who are still missing. Cundinamarca Fire Department.

Captain Álvaro Farfán, departmental delegate of the Cundinamarca Fire Department, also announced that on July 22 the search for the three people who are still missing will resume:

“From the Unified Command Post, in the municipality of Quetame, we report: today we have recovered 26 lifeless bodies. We continue in the search for three missing persons and we continue with the figure of six injured people.”

He also warned that “due to the weather conditions and the different events that occurred in the area, it was necessary to evacuate 118 families, both from the urban area and from the rural area of ​​Quetame,” and pointed out that the nearly 400 people, from different task forces and operational groups, will continue to attend to the emergency. with Infobae

