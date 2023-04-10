Duvalier Sánchez, representative to the Chamber for the Valley of the Alianza Verde party, assured that this was an “embarrassing” and bring legal action before the ethics committee before the political party, to which both belong, and before the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation so that the respective corrective measures can be taken with the president.

The scandal of the Mayor in the middle of the Darién festivities

This is not the first time that Martín Alfonso Mejía commits an act like this, because in August of last year, he got on a stage in the middle of a concert and, again, under the influence of alcoholthrew vulgar words in the middle of the municipal festivities. This was what the Mayor said at the time:

“I am political… Fagot, I mean, I have nothing to do here”Mejia said. Then he looked at the singer and assured: “i am the thief”; The artist, with quite a bit of surprise on his face, replied: “Oh, I don’t know that.”

But the embarrassing act did not stop there, as the mayor touched on the issue of the resources that were used to finance the event that took place over the weekend: “I I spent $450 million on youin bringing artists to the people… jueputa”said the official, before ending by ordering a shot of tequila.

It is worth mentioning that Calima is a Colombian municipality in the department of Valle del Cauca founded mainly by settlers from Valle del Cauca, and also from Antioquia and Caldas. It is located 86 km from Cali, the average temperature is 18 °C, with a total population of 18,469 inhabitants, considered a municipality since 1939 and founded in 1907 and its total extension is 1154 km². Its municipal seat is called El Darién.