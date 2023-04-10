Home News Mayor of Calima El Darién danced naked in a nightclub
News

Mayor of Calima El Darién danced naked in a nightclub

by admin
Mayor of Calima El Darién danced naked in a nightclub

Duvalier Sánchez, representative to the Chamber for the Valley of the Alianza Verde party, assured that this was an “embarrassing” and bring legal action before the ethics committee before the political party, to which both belong, and before the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation so that the respective corrective measures can be taken with the president.

The scandal of the Mayor in the middle of the Darién festivities

This is not the first time that Martín Alfonso Mejía commits an act like this, because in August of last year, he got on a stage in the middle of a concert and, again, under the influence of alcoholthrew vulgar words in the middle of the municipal festivities. This was what the Mayor said at the time:

Besides: Darien Gap: the beginning or the end of the search for a dream for migrants

I am political… Fagot, I mean, I have nothing to do here”Mejia said. Then he looked at the singer and assured: “i am the thief”; The artist, with quite a bit of surprise on his face, replied: “Oh, I don’t know that.”

But the embarrassing act did not stop there, as the mayor touched on the issue of the resources that were used to finance the event that took place over the weekend: “I I spent $450 million on youin bringing artists to the people… jueputa”said the official, before ending by ordering a shot of tequila.

It is worth mentioning that Calima is a Colombian municipality in the department of Valle del Cauca founded mainly by settlers from Valle del Cauca, and also from Antioquia and Caldas. It is located 86 km from Cali, the average temperature is 18 °C, with a total population of 18,469 inhabitants, considered a municipality since 1939 and founded in 1907 and its total extension is 1154 km². Its municipal seat is called El Darién.

You may also like

Winter tourism in Upper Austria: ski areas take...

MARINE USURPERS ACTING AS CONTROLLERS « cde News

US data leak forces Ukraine to change war...

Some 2,629 people visited EBY tourist attractions during...

Javier Martínez Daza, new manager of the Comptroller...

Model railway dealer Gerhard Cleemann 80 years old

The off-air part of Maryam Nawaz’s interview went...

If in 1985 we had had

TU provides comprehensive support for its young academics...

Can’t hold immediate elections: Caretaker government’s clear denial

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy