Mayor of Cartago tells how he finally managed to get the city to have a transport terminal

The Cartago transport terminal is already under construction, a project that the inhabitants of this city have been waiting for for more than three decades.

Víctor Álvarez, mayor of Villa de Robledo, told Diario Occidente how he finally managed to get this project, whose execution will be 80% complete in December, to start after unfulfilled announcements in previous governments.

What phase is the Cartago transport terminal project in?

After so many years the city waited for the transport terminal, we began with the work team the preliminary investigation of how the process of a terminal should be started.

When we started the campaign we didn’t promise it, because people were tired of being promised the terminal and it didn’t happen.

We arrived with the mission that more than saying it had to be done, but we faced the pandemic and, then, when we organized it within the development plan, we thought “when the pandemic passes, people are going to be demanding works”, what we did? At the time, while we were directing humanitarian aid, we directed a multidisciplinary team for the issue of the terminal, because I did not think it was so complex, because some feasibility and pre-feasibility studies have to be done, apart from that, do the studies and designs, and apart from the studies and designs, seek feasibility from the Ministry of Transportation and locate the lot that the feasibility study had given and, apart from that same matter, we had a decision that was not easy: the terminal has a value of $17 billion and the municipality will collect, if a lot, $12 billion each year that have a free allocation theme, that is, for different sectors, for the theme of community action boards, population of victims, children and adolescents.

And how did you solve that financial problem?

We gave ourselves to the task, after we carried out each of the phases that I mentioned to you, we began to look at what possibilities there were of looking for a strategic partner or a private one to be able to leverage the process. After two or three attempts in public calls we arrived at the formula of looking for who contributed the studies and designs and looked for, like a project manager, the financing.

So, we formed the mixed economy company, where we looked for a strategic ally and, in that same project, several possibilities were sought: one, that the project was financed by the strategic ally, that is, if he had the financial muscle; two, that if he had the financial muscle, he could still sell the process as if it were a real estate process, that is, as is done in building or housing projects, which begins to sell on the model, that is, that The process begins and whoever is interested in one of the areas of the terminal could buy it so that in this way there could be a break-even point, or three, seek financing through financial institutions.

So where did the money come from?

That was also when, almost a year later, in the search for this matter, it was decided that the financing would be sought through the bank and it was in this case that Infivalle lent around $9,000 million, plus the private that the owner of the property make the lot as a contribution to society. The lot was around more than $4,500 million, plus the $9,000 million, plus what was placed in the subject of studies and designs, which was also a contribution, plus what was placed in capital by the businessmen who were around it and, of course, In this way, the equilibrium point was achieved and the construction phase of the terminal began, the first stone was placed there on the site and the machinery is already there, the engineers are there and they have already started the whole process, to the point that I already They said that by the end of August the foundation stage of the terminal structure would begin.

And when will the Cartago terminal be ready?

The terminal, according to the work schedule, should be finished in March of next year, but those who are working are making an effort to see if in December, before I retire from the government, the terminal is there. at 80%, that is to say, the building would be there, part of the parking lot, some final details would remain pending, which would be there more or less by March, because all the electrification of the building remains, more whitewashing issues, more final details, including them They say that yes, as there are good weather conditions right now, if they work at full speed, they even save time and perhaps in December it would be at 90%, but, in order not to generate false expectations, according to the schedule it would be at 80% built .

Do you believe that the terminal is the main legacy of your government for Cartago?

In the collective imagination of the organization of transport, of the image of the city, I would believe that it is the transport terminal, I believe that people feel represented by this work, because people have said that whoever builds the terminal must be monument, but, in relation to what I think, I know that the terminal is very important, but the project of greatest value that is carried out in the city is the basic sanitation process, I leave the city already tendered and awarded with CVC, the wastewater treatment plant, which will cost $170,000 million, while the terminal costs $17,000, but many people don’t know what a Ptar is.

And the other thing that would make it important, when I talk about basic sanitation, is because I managed to expand the drinking water treatment plant with the Ministry of Housing, that project is worth $63,000 million, while the terminal is worth $17,000. In other words, with these two works we would be leaving the future of Cartago’s water, both in purification and discharge, resolved.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

