Mayor of El Copey must remain in house arrest for irregularities in contracts

Fourteen contracts that would have been entered into irregularly and lacking the principle of transparency have the mayor of the municipality of El Copey, Francisco Meza Altamar, in criminal proceedings, who after preliminary hearings in the First Municipal Criminal Court with Guarantee Control Functions, He was sent to house arrest, which he must serve on a farm he owns. The judge also ordered that electronic supervision be imposed on him, that is, a bracelet.

It should be remembered that Belkis Leonor Jiménez Nieves, former secretary of social inclusion and sport of the town, who was also kept in jail, and Antonio María Andrade Zambrano, legal representative of the company Sicarcol SAS, released, are also involved in this process. but linked to research.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, there is evidence of alleged irregularities in the execution of contracts arranged for the provision of goods and services, with an amount that amounts to 4,068 million pesos.

During the investigation, the accusing entity indicated that the defendants, apparently, directed the hiring of resources from the municipal administration and arranged in a special way in the awarding to the companies Foundation for Social and Productive Development (Fundecop) and Servicios Integrales del Caribe SAS

They also pointed out that the current mayor was the owner, owner, manager and legal representative of the first company mentioned, in turn, it was confirmed that, in the case of the second, in its beginnings it was listed as the property of a brother of the president. , the same that later passed into the hands of the person who served as secretary of social inclusion, culture, sports and recreation, that is, Mrs. Jiménez Nieves.

Due to these facts, Meza Altamar and the two people investigated were charged with the crime of undue interest in the execution of contracts, in a homogeneous contest on 14 occasions and in a heterogeneous contest with an aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime. None of the defendants accepted the charges.

