In the last few hours, a video circulated on the social network Facebook where you can see arriving at the mayor of El Copey, emboldened and hurling insults, before a dozen inhabitants of the municipality who would have met to confront him about the alleged delay in the delivery of more than 190 homes of social interest that, according to what was stated by various citizens, are ready to be delivered, since March 2022a victims of the armed conflict and inhabitants of high-risk areas.

– What is the lie that they are throwing at the people? Who are the ones who want to deceive? asked the mayor angrily. Francisco Meza Altamarby way of greeting.

–I ask you, where are the keys? -responds Abel Barriosone of the leaders of the demonstration.

After citizen Abel Barrios repeatedly shows him a series of documents that he himself calls ‘resolutions’, apparently from Ministry of Housingand ask for the keys to the houses in the citadel ‘Villa Angela’the mayor, out of control, says over and over again: “the title, titles they have to have”. In the video, the first authority de El Copey tHe also treats an inhabitant who tries to speak up as a ‘liar’ and finally refers to Barrios as ‘marihuanero’who in turn returns the qualifier.

In statements delivered to the media, Meza Altamar reaffirmed that “It is not true that the houses can be delivered. Comfacesar is the operator of follow up on this process and you can talk to them or to the Ministry to confirm what I am saying”.

Regarding the accusations that he allegedly tries to politicize the delivery of the houses of ‘Villa Ángela’, maintained that it cannot be done policy with something that is already awarded.

“How are we going to do politics if that has already been awarded? He’s already out administrative act of the beneficiaries. Now what’s next? The allotment. Then, the municipality will issue the resolutions for registration ante public instruments in order to deliver the ownership title of each house. Once the builder delivers it to the ministry, it delivers it to the municipality and the respective adjudication is made.”indicated.

When asked why he had avoided the dialogue with those involved in the demonstration, specified that “There comes a time when the mayor gets tired of these kinds of people who all they do is generate unease in the population. You have to tell them the truth up front. We, the indigenous people, do not feel sorry for our actions. In March 2022 it was socialized, the ministry told the community and everyone knows the beneficiaries”, ended.

ALEXANDER GUTIERREZ/ EL PILON