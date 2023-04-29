Mayor of Hernandarias asks candidates to remove billboards from public roads

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, informs the candidates in general of the different political parties and movements that they must remove electoral posters and advertisements from public roads, in compliance with the Resolution of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE) No. 108/2021.

The communiqué issued by the General Secretariat of the Hernandariense commune states that: Considering note No. 08, from the Public Ministry and considering that the Resolution of the TSJE establishes that propaganda on public roads may be carried out in the period between Monday, February 27, 2023 and Thursday, April 27, 2023, until 11:59 p.m., in accordance with the provisions of art. 290 of Law Number 834/9. Modified by Law 1830/01, it is understood as the exhibition on public roads and public spaces of parades, paintings and posters that contain candidate proposals or programs for elective positions, among others.

It adds in the letter that the Electoral Code, in its Articles 294 and 295, establishes that the municipalities of the entire country are in charge of issuing the corresponding regulations, electoral propaganda on public roads and the areas determined for the respective posters. .

Based on what was previously stated, the municipal mayor urges the removal of electoral posters in a spiral, starting from the vicinity of the polling places.