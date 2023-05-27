Mayor of Hernandarias establishes a strategic alliance with businessmen in the textile industry

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, received managers from the company Maspy SA, in order to establish a public-private alliance, as well as to discuss the possibility of signing an agreement with the Women’s Secretariat of the Hernandariense commune.

Cano held the important meeting with Leonardo Waldrich, Marciano Demeterko and Manuel Cuevas, directors of the aforementioned company installed in the city of Hernandarias.

On the occasion they also agreed to give opportunities to all the students of the industrial sewing course, who will be able to go on to do job internships at the aforementioned firm. It should be noted that they will also be trained in other items, such as first aid and industrial safety, thanks to the National Professional Promotion Service (SNPP).