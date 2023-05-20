Home » Mayor of Hernandarias launches the 2023 School Lunch at a school in the Félix de Azara neighborhood
Mayor of Hernandarias launches the 2023 School Lunch at a school in the Félix de Azara neighborhood

Mayor of Hernandarias launches the 2023 School Lunch at a school in the Félix de Azara neighborhood
Several educational institutions in the district, both rural and urban, benefit from the school lunch.

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, participated in the launching ceremony for School Lunch 2023, at Basic School No. 3,499 Santa Bárbara, in the Félix de Azara neighborhood of the aforementioned district.

In addition to the communal chief, the head of Fonacide, Prof. Ramon Riquelme, the director of Education; Zulemi Fariña, the principal of the School, Lic. Marta Piris, the Cabinet Director; Hugo Benítez, teachers, parents and students in general.

The director of the beneficiary institution, Lic. Marta Piris, thanked the mayor and his work team for responding to one of the needs required by the school.

The supervision of the school lunch is in charge of the Municipality of Hernandarias, with the sole objective of guaranteeing the nutritional quality, from the selection of the products, the elaboration and delivery of the food, in addition to the provision of the utensils to be used.

It should be noted that there are several educational institutions that have benefited from the school lunch in the district, both in rural and urban areas, in such a way as to improve and provide quality education, according to what was revealed from the local community.

