Mayor of Jamundí asks for Nation’s attention

While the mayor of Jamundí, Andrés Felipe Arias, confirmed on his Twitter account that the third person kidnapped last Sunday was found dead, he reported that he sent a letter to President Gustavo Petro again asking for greater security for his municipality.

As will be remembered, the bodies of the other two people were found in a canyon on the road to Potrerito, last Tuesday.

According to the mayor, the third kidnapped person appeared lifeless in the jurisdiction of the department of Cauca.

For his part, the local president stated that he added that he sent a new letter to the president, in which he called on him to be present in the municipality.

According to the mayor “it is a call that we have repeatedly made in security councils and meetings with the Minister of Justice, Minister of the Interior and Minister of Defense, because Jamundí has ​​always been outside of any peace consolidation process” .

In the letter, the mayor affirms that so far in 2023 there have been at least eight kidnappings.

However, he explained that the authorities have acted quickly and most of the people have been able to return to freedom.

That is why he emphasizes that “the call to the National Government to put the municipality in its sights, with a comprehensive commitment to the consolidation of peace and a center for all illicit crop substitution programs to be generated.”

According to information from the authorities, the dissidents of the Farc and the Mexican cartels are present in Jamundí.

