Mayor of L’Aquila to ban hunting in the San Giuliano area – News

Ban the area of ​​San Giuliano-Madonna Fore from hunting. This is the objective of the formal request forwarded by the Mayor of L’Aquila Pierluigi Biondi, and by the Councilor for the Environment, Fabrizio Taranta, to the President of the Territorial Area of ​​Hunting of the Province of L’Aquila Diego Alessandri, following the issuance of the calendar hunting 2023-2024.





In this way, according to the wishes of the municipal administration, it will be possible to exclude the area frequented daily by the citizens of L’Aquila from the practice of hunting and also provide for appropriate warning signs in the areas concerned. “We intend to make the hill of San Giuliano usable and safe, one of the most popular with mountain lovers of all ages, for sporting and recreational activities – explain the mayor and councilor – Visitors have every right to experience the area and the paths leading up to it connected in complete serenity and safe from any risk. I am sure that President Alessandri can positively accept the request so as to start a fruitful collaboration”.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

