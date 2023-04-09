Home News Mayor of Libertador inspected suitable spas during Holy Week
Mayor of Libertador inspected suitable spas during Holy Week

by admin
Mayor of Libertador inspected suitable spas during Holy Week

Medical and citizen attention points were placed in the municipality.

Mayor Carlos Requena supervised spas.

Accompanied by his work team, the mayor of the municipality Liberator in Monagas, Carlos Requena, made a tour of the spas available to the population during the Greater Week.

In order to verify the full operation of the Citizen Service Points and the Medical Service Points set up in the 5 rivers in the area, the mayor seeks to guarantee healthy recreation for holidaymakers during the Easter holiday.

“We have started a tour to verify the operation of the Easter 2023 device throughout the Libertador municipality, in the five spas that we are visiting, to guarantee the safety of vacationers in southern Monagas,” said Requena.

Likewise, the mayor explained that so far no incidents have been reported so far on holiday, for which he urged the population to continue maintaining tranquility and peace in the area.

people enjoying

In the same way, the vacationers indicated that they are satisfied regarding the deployment of security that was activated for the protection of citizens on these holy days.

Luis González, a resident of the El Silencio sector, expressed, “this year we see more security, we have all the police forces present, the Guardia, Civil Protection, we have protection, we feel safe here in the spa because insecurity is at zero right now.”

On the other hand, Keisy Figuera indicated: “Today I come with my family from right here, to enjoy and spend a safe Holy Week, because we are quite secure and we have had a great time, in a pleasant environment, we are enjoying ourselves.”

See also  First the cardiac arrest, then the cancer: Gabriella heals twice at 38 and realizes the dream of opening her own restaurant
mayor of libertador provided assistance to the community of morichal largo laverdaddemonagas.com luis gonzalez1
Luis González, seasoned
mayor of libertador provided assistance to the community of morichal largo laverdaddemonagas.com keisy figuera1

Keisy Figuera stressed that they had a lot of security.

First Cuajao Festival 2023 exalts the gastronomic tradition of Holy Week in Maturín

