by admin
Mayor of Medellín reproached the attitudes of Federico Gutiérrez regarding the Flower Fair

The strong criticism of the former mayor of Medellín to Daniel Quintero

“They even ended the Flower Fair. Don’t worry, Medellín will flourish again (sic)”, said El ´Fico in a tone of satire.

So immediately, Quintero came out on his Twitter social network denying what was said by the former mayor of Medellín.

“That’s a false candidate. The flower fair has not been cancelled. There are 3,000 artists and thousands of merchants who make a living from it. If you want to attack me, do it, but don’t fill people with fear that this affects them all (sic),” he said.

Quintero assured that although there was some controversy due to the comments made by ‘Fico’, this edition of the Flower Fair will continue to be one of the most prominent traditional events in the country.

“The fair will be a success despite the fact that CD councilors who support you took the money from the fair as a campaign strategy. Despite that, we will move forward and it will be wonderful”, expressed Daniel Quintero.

Finally, Daniel Quintero made a great invitation to Federico Gutiérrez to be present in all the activities that will take place in this important paisa event.

