Mayor of Neiva participated in minga to beautify the IE Alberto Galindo

The establishment will have a photovoltaic roof, which will be inaugurated in the coming days.

A cleaning, painting and beautification day was carried out at the Alberto Galindo Educational Institution, Commune 9 of the municipality of Neiva, with the purpose of improving the conditions of the place, to benefit about 600 boys and girls, who are currently studying there.

For about a week including Sunday, the community of the sector, parents, Presidents of the Community Action Board, Councilors, and students, “put on the shirt” to carry out these works. Meanwhile, the mayor and Councilman Deiby Martínez, in addition to supporting the activities, were in charge of supplying the materials.

The initiative, which was classified as a social shambles, as it is a collective work space, made it possible to improve the appearance of the educational center, which urgently required intervention.

Mayor Gorky Muñoz, who was present at the educational institution last Sunday, stressed that the work goes far beyond a day of beautification, since there, a photovoltaic roof was built over the sports center.

“Children are the beneficiaries for the practice of sports and cultural activities,” said the president.

The roof is equipped with a technology that aims to reduce pollution and the consumption of electrical energy, which is why it has solar panels. In the city of Neiva, ten of this type are built.

At the Alberto Galindo neighborhood school, the cover will be officially delivered to the community in the coming days.

During this Sunday, there was also a “chocolatada”, or sharing, in which the attendees and the mayor created a space for dialogue, to prioritize the needs of the sector and provide immediate solutions.