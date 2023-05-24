Mayor of Orocué announced the execution of several projects in the final stretch of his term – news

The mayor of Orocué, Monchy Yobany Moreno, announced the execution of a series of projects for the auction of his government, including an aqueduct for the villages of El Algarrobo, Carrizales and Mariara, which will begin in the coming days.

According to the president, due to oil activity these villages became “small towns”, which is why it is necessary to build a modern aqueduct that supplies drinking water 24 hours a day to its inhabitants. “That is a $10 billion project that we will start in the next few days.”

Also the Center Plan

The Orocueceño president added that another of the projects that he will carry out in the remainder of his term is the construction of the Central Plan, to unify platforms in the downtown area of ​​his town that have several heights, causing pedestrians to stumble on some occasions .

“We are going to do this project together with the Government. I have had the design since 2012 and I continue to have the support of the Governor who is going to give us $5 billion and the municipality places between $5,500 and $6,000 million,” explained Monchy Yobany.

Other projects for Orocué

The package of projects announced by the mayor of Orocué also includes the change of all public lighting bulbs from sodium to LED, to achieve better lighting with white light and savings in energy consumption.

In the same way, he announced the electrification of the Cumaco, La Pradera and La Unión Tujua villages, so that their inhabitants improve their quality of life and do not have to come to the urban area of ​​the municipality but instead stay on their plots producing.

As if that were not enough, the mayor of Orocué also announced the construction of a loading dock on the banks of the Meta River, a project that is currently in the redesign stage for $6.4 billion pesos. Some land is currently being purchased to expand the dock area.

On housing issues, Mayor Monchy Yobany Moreno does not sit still, and announced the construction of 49 housing solutions and the construction of 110 housing improvements, for which he considered “the oldest people in Orocué.” “For people over 60 who are always in the housing or subsidy programs are left out.”

Farmers’ Day

Lastly, he announced that on June 24 he will celebrate Farmers’ Day for his community, where the delivery of a machinery kit made up of 4 tractors with all their accessories that are already working on the farms will be formalized. In addition, 2 hectares of grass will be delivered to each farmer and the sowing of cut corn to produce food for the animals in the summer, there are 200 families that will benefit from this project.

According to Monchy, the celebration of the farmer’s day will be in style, to show agricultural producers their gratitude for the work they do daily in the cultivation and production of food.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

