Mayor of Paya asks for help after a natural disaster that affected an entire village

The Mayor of Paya, Benjamín Pérez Cristancho, reported that a natural disaster of great magnitude occurred last Sunday, June 11, in the municipality of Paya, Sabaneta village, leaving around 21 families homeless, including the elderly and children, affecting their lives. housing, crops and agricultural production.

The village currently does not have electricity due to the landslide, and the school in the village collapsed. This natural disaster has left the Municipal Headquarters of the Morcote Inspection incommunicado.

From the area they request help from the Departmental and National Government, so that in these moments of difficult situation it supports them with humanitarian aid and all the people and organizations that join this cause.

If you want to support the cause, you can contact the number 321 2566 759.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

