Mayor of Paz de Ariporo appealed an arrest warrant against her issued by the JEP

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace, JEP – Section for Absence of Recognition of Truth and Responsibility, sanctioned the mayoress of Paz de Ariporo, Eunice Escobar Bernal, with an uncommutable three-day arrest and a fine equivalent to one current legal minimum wage.

According to the document, the president was in contempt by disregarding what was ordered by Orders that sought to guarantee the transfer to the municipal cemetery.

Also read: With a precautionary measure, JEP ordered not to intervene in the old Paz de Ariporo cemetery

Regarding the case, the mayoress pointed out that she is respectful of the decisions made by all the authorities, but clarified that this decision has been appealed by her legal team, because handling has not been easy because they are people given up for missing, those who rest in the municipality cemetery.

The JEP pointed out that, in effect, the appeal proceeds against this decision; which, according to the president, is already underway, on which a new ruling is expected.

Source: Special Jurisdiction for Peace – JEP

