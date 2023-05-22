Home » Mayor of Santa Ana removes advertising signs without authorization
Mayor of Santa Ana removes advertising signs without authorization

The mayor of Santa Ana, Gustavo Acevedo fulfilled his ultimatum of 3 days for advertising agencies to become legal and not evade taxes.

Municipal employees proceeded to remove the illegal billboards in the city.

“This billboard corruption is over. They go down 22 in this first phase of the Anti-Evasion Plan, “explained the mayor.

«No money under the table, no promotions to politicians, no calls from friends looking for favors. Years of corruption and for the first time we cancel them, “said the mayor.

The municipality has begun to cover the billboards that are not registered and notify their owners about the illegality incurred.

“This corrupt practice of the past no longer exists. Or they come, legalize and pay; or we will dismantle them”, sentenced Gustavo Acevedo

In Santa Ana there is a Regulatory Ordinance for Advertising, Signage and Signage, with which the mayor’s office aims to visually decontaminate the city, because every day there is more unregulated advertising at the main entrances to the city.

