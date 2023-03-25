The act of rendering of accounts corresponding to that period,before a massive turnout that was pleased with the achievements of the Government of Change.

At the beginning of her speech, the Mayor He spoke about the roadmap he has followed to make Santa Marta a more competitive city towards its fifth centenary.

Regarding the most outstanding actions of her management, the mayoress Virna Johnson indicated that by rebuilding the infrastructure of the ridges of El Rodadero and Bahíahas boosted the main line of the local economy, positioning the city as one of the most desired destinations by national and foreign visitors.

The same way, He referred to the works that he delivered last year in terms of road infrastructure, such as the transformation of Carrera 19, the reconstruction of Avenida del Río between Carrera 19 and Avenida del Ferrocarril, the new ring road of El Pando and the culmination of two sections of Calle 30, from Carrera 9 to Carrera 12 and from Carrera 17A to 20 A; while in the development of the Mi Calle program, 6,776 m² of roads were paved in Los Laureles, Boulevard de las Rosas – Los Faroles and Nacho Vives.

In addition, He mentioned the beginning of the integral recovery of the 5th race, highlighting that it is a work of great importance for the city. He also highlighted the construction of the main highway of Timayuí and the ring road of November 11.

During 2022, the Mayor continued to expand the Network of Equity and Joy parks with the delivery of 9 parks in Filadelfia and Los Pinos, Los Laureles in Bonda, Villa del Río, La Tenería, La Inmaculada, Pradito, Juan XXIII, December 8 and La Paz.

Another important achievement was the approval of the District University, a feat of the Governments of Change so that young people, mothers and fathers who are heads of households from vulnerable sectors have free access to higher education programs.

The opening of the 500 Years Megalibrary marks a milestone in the history of Santa Marta, work in which the samaria find a place of rapprochement with the knowledge, knowledge, art, culture and entertainment.

Among the most outstanding points in the 2022 accountability of the mayoress Virna Johnson is the one of the advances in the search of the solution to the shortage of water, he managed to get the majority of the District Council to approve the use of future terms for the aqueduct construction project for the city that he leads together with Governor Carlos Caicedo.

Representatives of different social sectors participated in the act, who testified to the benefits that the plans and programs promoted by the government led by Mayor Virna Johnson, make Santa Marta a more equitable city that generates better conditions of life for everyone.

