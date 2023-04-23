Mayor of Tamalameque has his salary attached for various processes

The mayor of the municipality of Tamalameque, Cesar, Luis Hernando Lascarro Tafur, He has his salary attached for minor claims against him.

In legal documents known by THE PYLONit was established that one of the cases is brought forward by the Second Municipal Court of Aguachica, where a lawsuit is being filed in a singular executive process of minor claim filed by Darío Alonso Caselles Barbosa.

This is a complaint for $125.000.000, for principal of a promissory note dated July 25, 2022 maturing in November of that same year. Since such payment was not made, the president’s salary was seized and the municipal treasurer was ordered to make the necessary withholdings for such purposes up to a maximum of $188.000.000.

There is also another claim admitted by the same Court, filed by Materiales Álvarez Construcciones SAS, in a minor claim process against the mayor of Tamalameque, for the sum of $19.500.000.

Mayor of Tamalameque, Luis Hernando Lascarro Tafur.

In the Municipal Court of Tamalameque, the lawsuit filed by Cristóbal Valle Robles was admitted, also against the president of the aforementioned municipality up to the sum of $8.775.000.

Finally, in this same judicial office there is another embargo in favor of Wilder Quintero Hernández, dated August 17, 2021, for the sum of $9.490.000.

In all cases, it is ordered to seize the bank accounts in the name of the mayor of the aforementioned municipality in different financial entities.

Regarding these processes, the burgomaster of Tamalameque indicated that in some of the cases the accounts have been settled, but they continue to appear in the courts, therefore this week he will take the lead to obtain the corresponding peace and save.

He said that the case of Materiales Álvarez Construcciones SAS was due to the delay in payment of some construction materials, and that the owners wanted to wait until the transfer of resources.

Faced with the process carried out by Cristóbal Valle Robles, he obeyed the fact that he was guarantor of a motorcycle, whose debt was not paid on time by the first person responsible.

“I have the receipts where the payments were made, but there are still two or three installments to be paid by them”said the mayor of Tamalameque.

It is worth noting that according to the Administrative Department of the Public Function, Tamalameque is a category 3 municipality, where the mayor earns a salary of $7.621.279.

EDITORIAL/ EL PILÓN