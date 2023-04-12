Home News Mayor of the Cardenal Quintero de Mérida municipality resigned from his position
News

Mayor of the Cardenal Quintero de Mérida municipality resigned from his position

by admin
Mayor of the Cardenal Quintero de Mérida municipality resigned from his position

“I find myself in a difficult personal and family crusade that prevents me from continuing with such an important role that I have been playing,” he said.

Mayor Yovani González resigned from his position in the Cardenal Quintero de Mérida municipality.

Through a video posted on social media, Yovani Gonzalez, mayor of the Cardenal Quintero municipality in the state Meridaannounced his resignation from office.

So far the reasons that led him to make this decision are unknown, however he spoke about how difficult it is for an opponent to be able to govern.

«I find myself in a difficult personal and family crusade that prevents me from continuing with such an important role that I have been playing“, said.

González He thanked all the employees of the mayor’s office for the support provided during his administration.

The video went viral on social networks, although people are waiting for more details and the reason for the resignation, currently the whereabouts of the former mayor are unknown.

Also read:

This Wednesday the Simón Bolívar Training Ship sets sail from La Guaira

What is your reaction?

It saddens me

It saddens me

Velandia Star Avatar

Web Director La Verdad de Monagas. Host Monagas Vision and Sonora 99.3 FM. lcda. in Social Communication LUZVE. Journalist, Content Writer, Announcer

See also  An aqueduct pipe in the center of Conegliano breaks: houses without water and flooding on the streets

You may also like

Dynamo birthday: football fans ignite pyrotechnics in Dresden...

Awami National Party’s announcement to call an all-party...

Supreme Court once again rejects guardianship that sought...

Xi Jinping’s trip to Guangdong 丨 Borrowing “li”...

Intel Stock: Longtime Bear Turns More Confident For...

With Bancamiga he pays the taxes of the...

Kidnapped vallenato dragon man released in Valle del...

Essen-Mülheim Airport: New Zeppelin pilots are already practicing

Public hearing requested the Attorney General’s Office to...

Brazilian President Lula visits China to boost trade...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy