“I find myself in a difficult personal and family crusade that prevents me from continuing with such an important role that I have been playing,” he said.

Through a video posted on social media, Yovani Gonzalez, mayor of the Cardenal Quintero municipality in the state Meridaannounced his resignation from office.

So far the reasons that led him to make this decision are unknown, however he spoke about how difficult it is for an opponent to be able to govern.

González He thanked all the employees of the mayor’s office for the support provided during his administration.

The video went viral on social networks, although people are waiting for more details and the reason for the resignation, currently the whereabouts of the former mayor are unknown.

