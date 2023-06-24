Mayor of Valledupar holds talks in wellness and care centers for the elderly

The Mayor of Valledupar, through the social management office,advances actions that allow the well-being of the citizencontributing to the creation of harmonious environments in different social contexts.

The actions consist of collective visits in several wellness centers for the elderly, in the capital of Cesar, in order to promote the use of community values, respect and solidarity, considering that these are detrimental every day.

Recreational activities have been developed in these meetings, where older adults have enjoyed painting, drawing and have received talks to strengthen their cognitive and communication skills; in addition to a healthy space for recreation, making them feel that they have a high value in society.

Rafael Pérez, equity and gender coordinator for social management, said that they seek to build a creative environment among people of the golden age, who because of their age sometimes feel left behind or excluded, therefore they are given a little of affection and empathy.

“We are in the wellness center of the Los Mayales neighborhood, to carry out a series of activities that make each of the members of this place feel useful and important.”he claimed.

Some of the attendees were pleased with the activities. “We are very happy because they are here, teaching us new things, that means that they take us into account, that we are not invisible to people”, said a member of the care center for the elderly.

The local administration will advance in various social work that seeks to integrate and socialize ethical values ​​in the community, to add to the cultural change and sensitize the inhabitants of the city.