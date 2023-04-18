Mayor of Yopal signed legalization of the human settlement of La Chaparrera

The mayor of Yopal, Luis Eduardo Castro, signed the Urban Resolution that makes official the legalization of the Corocito human settlement in the corregimiento of La Chaparrera.

Through the Planning Secretariat, the dream of 341 families was fulfilled, which translates into more than 1,000 people benefited.

With this there are already 25 legalized human settlements in 14,000 properties and a total of 54,760 inhabitants who already enjoy the peace of mind of having legal security in their properties.

The mayor of Yopal, Luis Eduardo Castro, highlighted the work done by his work team to achieve results like this and, in turn, thanked the tools provided by the Municipal Council to fulfill the dream of an entire community.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

