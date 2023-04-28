mayor paid tribute

under the version number 56 of the Vallenata Legend Festival, the Mayor of Valledupar paid a tribute to the teacher Poncho Zuleta, with the unveiling of his sculpture and inauguration of the park built as a tribute to his outstanding musical career.

Accompanied by family, friends and Vallenato music artists, ‘The Golden Lung’, received this well-deserved recognition, in an act where the bronze-colored sculpture, made of epoxy resin and fiberglass, with measurements of 3.80 meters high by 2.80 wide, with its respective internal metallic structure.

“I thank the mayor for this tribute that increases my desire to live, joy and the desire to continue promoting the culture of my land. Thank you for this beautiful square; From now on I will be your gardener, here I hope to meet many visitors, share with my followers and lovers of Vallenato music”, the singer stated.

In the park located at Carrera 4 with Calle 12, close to the artist’s residence, visitors will find with a modern square with green areas, marble plaques engraved with the lyrics of the singer’s most recognized songs, and of course, with the sculpture as the main attraction.

The bust of the teacher Poncho Zuleta is one of the winning projects of the public call ‘La Cultura Va 2021’, carried out by the Mayor of Valledupar through the Office of Culture. “It is a quite cozy sculpture, in a good format, rooted in the history of the Zuleta dynasty,” added Jhon Peñaloza, author of the work.

“This work has the purpose of highlighting the contribution that, for more than 50 years, Poncho Zuleta has made to our folklore”indicated the president Mello Castro, who also stressed that, with this initiative, his government sought to “create an emblematic and tourist space, in which the legacy of this vallenato minstrel stands out forever”.