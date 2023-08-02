Mayor Pan Guoqiang Urges High Spirits and United Efforts to Achieve Annual Goals and Tasks

Municipal Government Holds Plenary Meeting to Discuss Economic and Social Development

On August 1, the municipal government held a plenary meeting to convey the spirit of the sixth plenary session of the eighth municipal party committee and discuss the tasks for the next stage. Pan Guoqiang, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and acting mayor, presided over the meeting, emphasizing the importance of seizing every opportunity to ensure the successful completion of the annual goals and tasks.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the city’s economic and social development has been steadily progressing this year. However, the second half of the year will present tighter timelines and heavier tasks. Therefore, all localities and departments must maintain confidence in development, analyze problems, and be aware of risks. Comparisons with previous years and months should be made to understand responsibilities and work together to implement the decisions and deployments of the Municipal Party Committee Plenary Session.

The meeting stressed the need to focus on the real economy. Investment attraction should be a priority to accelerate the launch of new projects and improve their effectiveness. Additionally, efforts must be made to provide efficient services for enterprises and support them in overcoming challenges and expanding their market presence. Scientific and technological innovation should also be promoted, encouraging more enterprises to adopt innovative strategies and technologies.

In terms of project construction, the meeting emphasized the importance of adhering to the annual investment plan target and promoting early start, fast construction, early production, and early effect. The focus should also be on expanding consumption by implementing policies that benefit the people, organizing special events, and promoting various forms of consumption. Furthermore, reform and opening up should be pursued with practical measures, including deepening state-owned enterprise reform, financial reform and innovation, and expanding foreign investment and trade.

Improving the urban and rural environment to a higher standard was also highlighted in the meeting. Attention should be given to grassroots “three guarantees”, safety production, maintaining stability through letters and visits, flood control and drought relief, autumn grain production, and stable employment. These efforts aim to ensure the safe and orderly operation of the city and overall social harmony and stability.

The meeting concluded by emphasizing the need to promote the implementation of the discussed strategies and carry forward the spirit of “four dares”. It called for abandoning “centered thinking” and the mentality of “waiting, relying, and wanting”, instead urging participants to make every effort to “fight, grab, and compete” and seize regional opportunities. This proactive approach will contribute to the high-quality economic and social development of the city.

Reported by Zhang Yujing and He Shichun.

