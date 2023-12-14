Mayor Pinedo participates in the second induction cycle for territorial authorities in Cali

He elected mayor of Santa Marta Carlos Pinedo Cuello participate in Cali on the day of induction at authorities territorial carried out by the School of High Government of the Higher School of Public Administration- ESAP in various regions of the country.

Between December 13 and 14 is carried out closing of governors and mayors in Santiago de Cali, Valle del Cauca, with the presence of the President of the Republic and his ministerial cabinet.

During the meeting, this Wednesday the head of state Gustavo Petro He proposed to the elected mayors and governors to work on issues such as: security, education, infrastructure, territorial transformation and peace. This was the first meeting between the new rulers and the president.

For his part, the mayor Pinedo Cuello expressed: “Whenever it comes to learning, training myself to govern better, I will do it with full provision. “I am in the second cycle of the induction for territorial authorities organized by the government of President Petro through the @ESAPOficial in the city of Cali.”

He added that: “This process projects what will be the next constitutional period, where, from the regions, we will articulate with the dependencies of the Government National always thinking about the citizens and the territories. In the case of Santa Marta“Our city will have all eyes on it taking into account that it is heading towards its 500 years and that scenario is the ideal because it calls us to work with dedication for our beautiful land,” said the new mayor of Samarios.

The methodology of the closing The induction consists of the participation of two days of work. On the first day, which took place this Wednesday, December 13, the National Policy Line was presented and a space for direct dialogue was established between the governors and public entities. The capacities of the PDET municipalities were also strengthened and a meeting space was created for governors and mayors.

This day was chaired by president of the Republic and ministers such as the Minister of Housing, City and Territory, Minister of Health and Social Protection, Minister of Justice, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Minister of Minimum Equality, Minister of Transport, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development , Minister of Information and Communications Technologies, Minister of the Interior, Vice Minister of Territorial Environmental Planning, President of the Agrarian Bank of Colombia, Director of the UNGRD, national and international experts and others.

As for the second day of work, Thursday, December 14, a fair is scheduled in which more than 76 public entities will offer their services to the new leaders.

The participation of governors and mayors is a requirement for taking office in their new position on January 1, 2024 in accordance with the Article 31 of Law 489 of 1998.

