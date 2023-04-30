Mayor Quintero reacts to J Balvin’s concert in the communes

J Balvin’s surprise concert in Bello, Antioquia

Several videos circulate on social networks in which the reggaeton singer, J Balvin, is seen singing in the middle of a crowd of people in Bello, Antioquia. The reggaeton singer appeared without warning in the northern municipality of Valle de Aburrá to share with his fans.

The artist J Balvin sang ‘¿Qué más pues?’ in the middle of one of the commercial streets in Bello, Antioquia. The other hit he sang was “Ahora Dice,” in the middle of the chorus and a crowd of fans in paisa territory.

All these public appearances would take place on the occasion of the presentation of one of his new musical hits, for which José would be appearing in public and sharing with his fans, looking for a greater impact for his new song.

J Balvin paralyzes Medellín with his presence, he would be recording a new music video

J Balvin He is one of the most recognized Colombian artists of the urban genre in the world. His talent, his style and his iconic songs have made him one of the most influential people in his industry. His popularity is such that he has had the luxury of reaping the fruits of his career at an early age, such as several properties in his native Medellín.

City where he was recently seen and caused a sensation with his presence. Let’s remember that in recent months he had a break in his musical projects, this due to the time he wanted to allocate to his son Río, who will soon be two years old.

After his musical and digital recess, it is speculated that the artist is already preparing his return to the stage and the creation of his songs. In the last few hours, his presence was confirmed in the center of Medellín and surrounding municipalities, exactly in the Itagüí Wholesale Center, accompanied by dancers, the audiovisual production team, assistants and models, recording what would be a new production.