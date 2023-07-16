Mayor raffles tickets for Messi’s debut among those who contribute to his presidential campaign

Francis Suárez, the mayor of the city of Miami, in Florida, United States, announced that will raffle front row tickets for the first game of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi among those who contribute at least one dollar for his presidential campaign in which he is registered as a candidate for the Republican Party.

“I’m giving everyone who contributes a dollar to the Venmo campaign for @Suarez2024 the chance to win front row tickets to see Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut!” Suárez posted on his Twitter account.

Two hours after the announcement, the mayor himself issued a statement to clarify the proposal

due to the controversy generated and the comments made in digital media.

“The federal election commission allows a person to contribute up to $3,300 per election. Federal law requires us to report the name, mailing address, address, occupation, and name of employer of each individual who contributes more than $200 for each election cycle,” he explained.

In turn, it clarified that “contributions from foreign citizens, government contractors, and corporations are prohibited.”

“Contributions are not considered charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes,” the letter concluded.

Suárez was elected mayor of Miami in 2017 and renewed the position four years later. He is a staunch defender of cryptocurrencies to the point that he has argued that taxes can be paid or salaries can be paid in cryptocurrencies.

