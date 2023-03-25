Home News Mayor rendered accounts of the validity of 2022
News

Mayor rendered accounts of the validity of 2022

by admin
Mayor rendered accounts of the validity of 2022
Mayor rendered accounts of the validity of 2022




District

In an act attended by district officials and community leaders, among others, the mayoress Virna Jhonson, gave details of the validity of the previous year in which she highlighted the different works carried out, as well as the investment that was made for the benefit of the samaria community. “We have been working on works and programs that undoubtedly improve the quality of life of the Samarians,” said the district president. The event took place on 30th street between Hernández Pardo and Campo Serrano avenues.



See also  50th anniversary of normalisation of diplomatic relations between China and Japan: 'Devil specialists' and China-Japan relations in the eyes of Chinese in Japan - BBC News 中文

You may also like

Entrepreneurs are optimistic about Jiangmen’s investment environment and...

Investors tremble: Deutsche Bank shares crash and drag...

The local court of Quetta granted bail to...

Wild fauna returned to its home

Adler Mannheim vs. Kölner Haie

are you busy? – Naibaat

“Colombia could reduce poverty if it carries out...

Suspected bomb in Göttingen: all information on the...

Afghanistan created history, winning a match against Pakistan...

Kuo: AirPods Pro with USB-C on the way...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy