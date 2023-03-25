In an act attended by district officials and community leaders, among others, the mayoress Virna Jhonson, gave details of the validity of the previous year in which she highlighted the different works carried out, as well as the investment that was made for the benefit of the samaria community. “We have been working on works and programs that undoubtedly improve the quality of life of the Samarians,” said the district president. The event took place on 30th street between Hernández Pardo and Campo Serrano avenues.