Mayor reopens free services at the House of Justice for victims of violence

The headquarters has the expansion of the legal office of the Cooperative University of Colombia and the reopening of the decentralized office of the sectional Prosecutor’s Office to attend cases.

Ratifying the commitment it has for the well-being of women y vulnerable populations in Santa Marta, Mayor Virna Johnson reactivated the sServices at House of Justice with the renewed legal office of the Cooperative University of Colombiathe office of the ‘Purple Patrol’ y Sectional Prosecutor’s officewhich return to provide a decentralized service to the community after 8 years.

In the House of Justice, an average of 80 users are served for various cases of domestic violence, and thanks to the management carried out by the district administration, through the Secretaries of Security and Womenthere is a whole inter-institutional offer to address the victims of these cases in a timely manner.

“The Governments of Change have bet on access to formal justice for the communities, as a guarantee of their rights. That is why we announce that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation once again has its point at the House of Justice, allowing citizens to file their complaints and be oriented regarding the crimes defined in criminal law,” explained Mayor Virna Johnson.

another of improvements in services, was the fitting out of the children’s room so that the children of the victims who are denouncing have a decent space in which they can be distracted, while their relatives are carrying out the procedures before the authorities.

Faced with this new space, the director of the Santa Marta campus of the UCCAdriana Santarelli Franco, highlighted that all the work articulated with the District is focused on guaranteeing the well-being and access to justice services of the Samarios.

“For us it is important to reopen these renovated offices in their facilities, with technological adaptations to keep records of each of the processes that we follow here. We expanded the service to provide support to minors, while adults are resolving legal queries,” said Santarelli.

Also the office of the ‘Purple Patrol’ is available, A team of ten members of the Metropolitan Policewhich will be ready to deal with any case of violence against women. The authorities enabled the 3203125483 line so that people can report the cases.

In the same way, the operational capacity and response from the Family Police Station through a solid team of 15 practitioners in law and psychologythanks to agreements internship with the Sergio Arboleda University and the Cooperative University of Colombia; part of them were presented in the activity.

