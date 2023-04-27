Mayor Salerno, now postpone Salernitana-Fiorentina – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SALERNO, 27 APRIL – “For the regularity of the championship it is necessary to postpone the match between Salernitana-Fiorentina already scheduled for Wednesday 3 May to the day following Thursday 4 May”. This is what the mayor of Salerno, Vincenzo Napoli, says in a note.



“The decision to move the Diego Armando Maradona Napoli-Salernitana match by twenty-four hours (from Saturday 29 to Sunday 30 April) was taken for reasons assessed by the competent public order and safety authorities. These are important reasons – says the mayor – but it is equally important to guarantee the rights of the granata formation which, in the current state of the facts, will have to face the delicate match against Fiorentina having one less day of rest available”.



“We ask the competent authorities – concludes Napoli – to the Serie A League and the holders of television rights to postpone, as was already done for the Udinese-Naples match, also the Salernitana-Fiorentina match to allow the grenade formation to be able to play with the right rest a very important meeting for the achievement of the goal of salvation”. (HANDLE).

