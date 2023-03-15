The mayoress of Santa Marta, Verna Johnsonheld a workshop with the merchants of the Campo Serrano Avenue to listen to their concerns and inform them of the benefit program of the special line of credit, thanks to the agreement between the District administration and the Agrarian Bank.

Mayor Virna Johnson’s initiative is to mitigate the economic impacts of the reconstruction work on the Campo Serrano Avenueabout the union of microentrepreneurs in the sector.

“We put $200 million from the Mayor’s Office to compensate the interest rate in the line of credit with Banco Agrario, which can now also benefit formal merchants in Carrera 5ta, prioritizing those located in the sections already intervened. We value your patience and we will continue to accompany you to reduce the economic impact of the works, which is why we also carry it out in sections and constantly monitor its progress. We are always listening to them”, said the mayoress.

The merchants and businessmen of the 5th race showed their support for the mayoress.

Faced with this program, the manager of Banco Agrario, Ana Maria Gutierrezstated that the entity will offer a lower rate than what is in the market.

“We expand the information about the agreement signed by the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, a rate compensation agreement, where we inform you of the subsidy that the District is going to give, through some resources that it placed in the bank, so that they can access to the credits”, said Gutiérrez.

Given this initiative, the merchants and businessmen of Avenida Campo Serrano showed their support, highlighting that, throughout the process for the recovery of the road, the District Administration has kept the channels of dialogue open.

“We thank Mayor Virna Johnson for all the support, we were clarifying all the concerns we had regarding the project, we left calmer, because we have a clearer picture of the works,” he said. Nelson Merinobusinessman.

The work on Avenida Campo Serrano is one of the flagship projects of the District administration, which seeks to recover 8,500 square meters of road, from Avenida del railwayl to 22nd street, in addition, the road network, public space will be rebuilt and new aqueduct pipes, sanitary and storm sewers will be installed.