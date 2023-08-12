Mayor supported plan to combat crime in a meeting with Asocapitales

The president reiterated the call for the increase in the force foot and modernization of technological equipment for the city.

Santa Marta Mayor Virna Johnsonparticipated in the table of construction of the shock plan against insecurity, chaired by the Ministries of Defense, Interior and Justiceto, in conjunction with the Military Forces, in Asocapitales, in which he reiterated the request to increase the foot of force and specific actions to combat crime in the city.

during his speech in the work table, the president of the Samarios supported the capture planbut he emphasized that all these actions are accompanied by exemplary sentences for those who break the law.

“In most cases, the judges give them house arrest or they are released due to the expiration of their terms, this represents a setback and sends the wrong message to criminals and the public. The process must be complete and relentless,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.

The scenario was also used by the president to request the Vice Minister of the Interior, gustavo garciaexpedite the process of modernization of the network of video surveillance in Santa Marta and the fleet of the metropolitan police.

The District Administration, led by Virna Johnson, continues to carry out the necessary steps before the National Government to achieve an increase in the footing of force for the city and the modernization of technological equipment.

“It is a project that we have had for several months at the Ministry of the Interior to increase security cameras in the city, we explained that we meet all the requirements, but it is not progressing and it is urgent for the samaritans,” he explained.

On the other hand, the mayor supported the announcement made by Defense Minister Iván Velásquezabout increase of the force foot in the streetsnot only with new additions of personnel but also with the transfer to the streets of police officers who perform administrative functions.

“The plan also consists of decongesting the Police stations so that there are more uniformed officers available on the streets, from Santa Marta we are already carrying out this work, we signed an agreement for 2 billion with Inpec in May, but we need the transfer processes to be faster,” he said.

The District Administration, led by Virna Johnsonkeep going carrying out the necessary management before the National Government for achieve an increase in the foot strength for the city and the modernization of technological equipment that allow the intelligence group, conclusive results against criminal organizations that disturb the tranquility of the samariums.

