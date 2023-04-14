The mayor of Pereira, Carlos Maya, led a visit to the Las Peñas sector, located in the corregimiento of La Florida, in order to verify the conditions of the state of the slope that was affected by the rains. During the tour, a crack was identified in the upper part of the basin, which is in the process of active mass removal, generating mudflow and rockfall directly on the road.

Faced with this situation, the municipal administration began work in the sector with the aim of keeping the families and inhabitants who reside in the corregimiento safe. Likewise, alternatives will be sought regarding mitigation works, which are associated with a series of tension meshes which would be located inside the channel.

On the other hand, the Educational Area of ​​the Risk Management Department visited the IE Héctor Ángel Arcila, where topics related to risk management, mass movements, school emergency plan and volcanic threat were socialized with students from grades 6, 7th and 8th. In addition, the director of DIGER, Alexander Galindo López, visited the community and listened to the requests of the citizens.